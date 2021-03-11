Review: 'Long Weekend' charms its way out of its issues

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

It's a typical girl-meets-boy-who-is-drunk-and-passed-out-in-a-revival-movie-theater love story, but with a twist.

It's that twist that throws "Long Weekend" for a loop. But this charmer of a romantic comedy is so drunk in love with its own whimsy that it hardly matters, and makes this enchanting ride one worth taking.

Finn Wittrock plays Bart, a down-on-his-luck Los Angeleno who has just broken up with his fiancé and has been suffering from emotional issues. That leads him to day drinking and catching an afternoon showing of "Being There," where he passes out in the middle of the movie, a half-empty bottle of booze by his side.

He's awoken at the end of the film by Vienna (Zoe Chao), who doesn't judge him for his midday activities of choice. Instead she wants to hang out with him, and they enjoy a lovely evening together, a carefree night of small talk and bar hopping.

But there are a few red flags with Vienna: She's hesitant to talk about herself, she doesn't have an ID and — worst of all — she doesn't own a phone. Who is she, and what is she hiding?

No spoilers here, but she reveals a doozy of a twist that nearly undoes the film. But writer-director Stephen Basilone, a TV talent who stages a mini-"Happy Endings" reunion with two side characters, leans so heavily into the magic of his premise that he endears his way out of its logic gaps and flights of fancy. Wittrock and Chao have a winning natural chemistry that makes you believe, even as questions abound and overwhelm the thinking side of your brain.

Ignore those questions. "Long Weekend" succeeds according to its own set rules, and that's enough. Think less, feel more.

'Long Weekend'

GRADE: B

Rated R: for language throughout

Running time: 91 minutes

In theaters