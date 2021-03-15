Troy's Steven Yeun nominated for Best Actor at next month's Oscars

Troy's Steven Yeun is waking up an Oscar nominee.

Yeun, 37, scored a nomination for Best Actor for his performance in "Minari" when nominees for the Academy Awards were announced Monday morning. It's the first nomination for the actor, and he becomes the first Asian American to ever be nominated in the Best Actor race.

Yeun is nominated alongside Gary Oldman in "Mank," Anthony Hopkins in "The Father," Riz Ahmed in "Sound of Metal" and the late Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Awards will be handed out on April 25.

"Minari" centers on a Korean-American family that moves from California to Arkansas to make a living farming off the rural land. Yeun says making the film helped him better understand his own father, and the way his career is an extension of the path he blazed by moving his family to America.

"I'm an extension of my dad's immigrant spirit," Yeun told The News last month.

Yeun was born in Seoul, South Korea, and moved with his family to Canada when he was just 5 years old. His family then moved to Taylor before settling in Troy, where Yeun lived from 5th grade until he graduated from Troy High School in 2001.

He caught his break in Hollywood when he was cast on "The Walking Dead" in 2010, and he fought zombies on the show for six seasons before graduating to film work. "Minari" followed turns in films such as 2017's "Okja" and 2018's "Burning."

"Minari" also earned nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-jung), Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score categories.

"Mank," director David Fincher's look at "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, leads all films with 10 nominations.

