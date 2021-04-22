Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak temporarily closing its doors

Adam Graham

The Detroit News

The Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak, an arthouse staple in Metro Detroit for decades, is temporarily shutting its doors.

After its final showings on Thursday — a 7:10 p.m. screening of the Oscar-nominated "Minari" and a 7:20 p.m. showing of the offbeat Michelle Pfeiffer comedy "French Exit" — the theater will cease operations for the time being.

"We will update you when it is viable for us to reopen," a rep for theater owner Landmark said in a statement. The Detroit News has reached out for further clarification.

The theater, located at the corner of 11 Mile and Main Street in Royal Oak and known for its iconic marquee, has been in operation for 80 years, since first swinging open its doors in 1941.

The three-screen complex specializes in art films and independent fare.

Cinemas nationwide have struggled with business since COVID-19 forced many theaters to close their doors for the majority of 2020.

After being closed for much of the year, the Main Art opened up on Christmas Day and has been showing films such as "The White Tiger," "One Night in Miami..." and other awards season films.

During its closure, the Main Art is continuing to offer "Minari" as a virtual title in partnership with distributor A24's online Screening Room platform. Tickets can be purchased here.

