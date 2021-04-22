Steven on Screen: Five essential Steven Yeun performances

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Here are choice highlights from the Troy-raised actor's on-screen career

"The Walking Dead" (2010-16): As fan favorite Glenn Rhee, Yeun spent six seasons fighting off zombies on the acclaimed AMC series.

"Mayhem" (2017): In this blood-splattered action-horror-comedy, Yeun stars as a worker drone at a soulless corporate law office who teams up with a wronged homeowner (Samara Weaving) to exact revenge against the firm's bosses.

"Burning" (2018): Yeun is mesmerizing as a well-off playboy-type in this searing South Korean slow-burn thriller that will leave you breathless and gasping for air.

"I Think You Should Leave" (2019): Yeun plays a key role in the signature sketch in Metro Detroit native Tim Robinson's uproarious sketch series, as a man whose birthday party gets turned upside down by a crazed party guest.

"Minari" (2021): In this tender drama that speaks to the immigrant experience in America, Yeun plays a father who moves his family from California to rural Arkansas and puts down new roots for himself and his children.