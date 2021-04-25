Steven Yeun gives shout out to Taylor, Michigan, during Oscar telecast

At Sunday night's Oscars, Taylor, Michigan, received an unexpected shout-out from a former resident.

Best Actor nominee Steven Yeun, while presenting the award for Best Visual Effects, told a story about seeing "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" at a theater in Taylor with his mother in 1991.

Yeun, who graduated from Troy High School in 2003, lived in Taylor for a brief time before his family moved to Troy.

"When I was 7, living in Taylor, Michigan, my mother took me to watch 'Terminator 2' at the theaters. I'm pretty sure she didn't know what the movie was about," Yeun said. "And to her and my surprise, we got to see some... stuff."

He went on to describe watching the film's violent scenes and looking over to his mother to make sure he was allowed to be witnessing the R-rated visuals.

"I just remember ... my mom playing it cool, as if she meant to bring me to this movie. But maybe that's just my memory."

It was, in all likelihood, Taylor's first-ever mention on an Academy Awards broadcast.

Taylor's mayor Rick Sollars said he was thrilled by the shout out.

“It was a proud moment for all of downriver, not just the city of Taylor. To be mentioned by a rising superstar on the largest stage of Hollywood was a memorable moment," Sollars said in an email Sunday night. "Steven Yuen obviously carries the Taylor pride with him and we are proud that he once called Taylor home. Steven has an open invitation to visit Taylor anytime he is back in the area."

Yeun, who was nominated for his role in "Minari," was the first Asian American to be nominated in the Best Actor category. In the final award of the evening, Yeun lost out to Anthony Hopkins, who won for his role in "The Father."

It was Hopkins' second Best Actor win, following his role in "The Silence of the Lambs," and came as one of the evening's biggest surprises, since the late Chadwick Boseman was the odds-on favorite for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

