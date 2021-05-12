Review: Chris Rock no laughing matter in horrible 'Saw' entry 'Spiral'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

It's torture watching Chris Rock in "Spiral," the latest chapter in the gory, gross, non-sensical "Saw" series or horror films which is long past its expiration date.

Rock looks pained in the movie, but not because of any particular horror movie scenarios his character endures. It's because he's playing it straight, and even in scenes where he is asked to do something as simple as look like he's concentrating, he's so out of his element that his obvious discomfort on screen is enough to make audiences squirm. His acting is by far the scariest thing in the movie.

He plays Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks, a veteran cop in an unnamed North American city (New York? Calgary? Who knows!) with a surprising amount of backstory: he turned in a dirty cop and was shot as a result, and he's now shunned by most all of his colleagues on the force. (You'd think maybe he'd just transfer precincts to get a fresh start, but Zeke is determined to tough it out.)

When the latest Jigsaw copycat starts targeting cops and placing them in elaborate mutilation devices — machines that pull off fingers or remove subjects' tongues while placing them in front of oncoming trains, you know, that sort of stuff — Zeke is on the case with his new partner, William Schenk (Max Mingehlla). When the killer targets Zeke's father, Marcus (Samuel L. Jackson), things get personal.

Nine films into the series, "Spiral's" twist on the "Saw" formula is the removal of the familiar Jigsaw puppet and the demonic voice that instructs victims of the rules of their particular maiming contraptions. They're replaced with pig imagery (also a staple of the series) and what sounds like the nerdy voice of a shy teenager, but it's mostly the same song and dance. (Darren Lynn Bousman, who also helmed "Saws" II, III and IV, returns to the director's chair here.)

For Rock, who opens the film with a lifeless riff on "Forrest Gump" that would never pass muster in one of his stand-up routines, "Spiral" — which he also executive-produced — is a low point in his on-screen career. No matter who the killer is targeting with his latest schemes, it's Rock who's the victim here, and he does not escape unharmed.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'Spiral'

GRADE: D

Rated R: for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use

Running time: 95 minutes

In theaters