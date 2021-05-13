Review: A fun, enlightening look at fungi in 'The Truffle Hunters'

Adam Graham

After watching "The Truffle Hunters," you'll never look at or think about truffles the same way ever again.

Of course, the chances are you haven't spent a whole lot of time thinking about or looking at truffles up until now. And that's fine, there's a lot going on in the world, and truffles are not top of mind. But they're top of directors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw's minds, and they bring viewers into the land of truffles and find a world of intrigue, secrets, power, money, greed, eccentricities and dogs. Lots of great dogs.

Dweck and Kershaw head to northern Italy where a small group of veteran truffle hunters keep the secrets of their trade close to their chests. What happens if they fall ill or die, who will carry on their legacy? The consensus among this group is that's not their problem to figure out.

They're in it for the thrill of the hunt, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. And that gold is truffles, the aromatic fungus that can only be found in dense forests and is a primo delicacy for the foodie elite, and particularly the rare, elusive white Alba truffle. The gap between the hunters themselves — peculiar-types who frankly prefer the company of their canine companions to that of human beings — and their consumers could not be more pronounced, as evidenced by one segment where a moneyed man enjoys lavish shavings of truffles over a delicately fried egg. That's part of the reason this gang of old-school purists don't mind if they take their trade secrets with them to the grave.

Dweck and Kershaw take viewers inside the hunt (complete with dog cams!), but not too far inside the hunt, because some mysteries need to stay hidden. "The Truffle Hunters" is about a way of life that is off the grid and that few know about, and why it is worth preserving.

