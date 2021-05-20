Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Detroit-set 'No Sudden Move' debuts online

A teaser trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Detroit-set "No Sudden Move" debuted online on Thursday.

The film is set to debut on HBO Max on July 1 after holding its world premiere at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on June 18.

The film stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin, Julia Fox and more. It is set in 1950s Detroit and was filmed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic under tight production restrictions.

The teaser trailer features still images and introduces various characters over a cover of Nina Simon's "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood." A tagline in the video's description reads, "An all-star cast. A not-so-perfect heist."

