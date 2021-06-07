Full trailer for Soderbergh's Detroit-shot 'No Sudden Move' arrives

We're now seeing a bit more of "No Sudden Move."

After last month's teaser trailer, a full trailer for Steven Soderbergh's pandemic-shot, Detroit-set heist thriller was released on Monday.

The heist thriller is set in 1950s Detroit and was written by Ed Solomon (the "Bill & Ted" trilogy, "Men in Black") and stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin, Julia Fox and more. It was filmed in fall 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic under tight production restrictions, and in addition to Detroit, it was shot in Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck, Pontiac and Bruce Township.

The trailer gives glimpses of the film's characters and tone and introduces the film's tagline: "Trust is a setup." Watch the trailer here:

"No Sudden Move" is set to debut on HBO Max on July 1 after holding its world premiere at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on June 18.

"No Sudden Move" marked a return to the area for Soderbergh, who shot parts of 1998's "Out of Sight" in and around the Motor City. It was the biggest movie to film in Michigan since the plug was pulled on the state’s film incentive program in 2015.

