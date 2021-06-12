Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre has gone dark; Birmingham 8 looks to 'pick up the slack'

It appears the final credits have rolled at the Main Art Theatre, a Metro Detroit moviegoing staple for decades and a home for independent and arthouse fare that opened film fans' eyes to the world beyond Hollywood blockbusters.

"Landlord kicked us out," reads the theater's iconic marquee, along Main Street just north of 11 Mile in downtown Royal Oak. "It's been a fun ride. ... RIP 1941-2021."

In April, theater reps announced the three-screen theater was temporarily closing its doors. At that time, Margot Gerber, VP of marketing and publicity for Los Angeles-based theater owner Landmark Theatres, said, "It really just comes down to finances and attendance.

"The decision has been made to try and keep theaters closed that aren’t covering their expenses," Gerber said. "As far as when it will reopen, I’m not exactly sure."

Landmark reps could not be reached for comment immediately Saturday morning.

Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine Entertainment, whose Emagine Royal Oak theater shares a parking lot — and a landlord — with the Main Art, said Saturday he thinks it's a "mischaracterization to say, 'the landlord kicked us out.' Landmark just didn't pay their rent."

Glantz said Emagine's Birmingham 8 theater will be looking to "pick up the slack" of the Main Art's departure, but he has no interest in acquiring the building.

"I'm afraid the building itself is not in good condition," he said, saying disrepair inside the theater suggests a better future in development as something else. "I don't see it coming back as a movie theater."

The Main Art specialized in art films and independent fare, and showed cult films during midnight showings on Friday and Saturday nights.

Cinemas nationwide have struggled with business since COVID-19 forced many theaters to close their doors for the majority of 2020. After being closed for much of the year, the Main Art reopened on Christmas Day.

As it stands, its final showings were of the offbeat Michelle Pfeiffer comedy "French Exit" and the Oscar-winning "Minari," which stars Troy-raised Steven Yeun.

Aside from the Main Art, Landmark operates 44 theaters in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

