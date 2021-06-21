Drive-in screening set for Soderbergh's Detroit-shot 'No Sudden Move'

Steven Soderbergh's Detroit-shot "No Sudden Move" is arriving on HBO Max on July 1, but local audiences will have a shot at seeing it on the big screen, outdoors, when it premieres for a special screening Sunday night at Dearborn's Ford-Wyoming Drive-In theater.

The preview screening, at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, is free. Those interested in attending can sign-up at https://www.nsmdrivein.com/. Registering for the screening does not guarantee admission.

Food and beverages at the drive-in screening will be served by local businesses, including American Coney Island, Pateets Famous Cheesecake and more, according to an event release. Each carload of guests will receive a “No Sudden Move”-branded notebook and pen from Shinola, which is offering a "No Sudden Move" collection in partnership with the film.

"No Sudden Move" is a heist movie set in 1950s Detroit. It stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Julia Fox and more, and was filmed last fall in and around the city under strict COVID-19 precautions.

MORE: Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' wraps 'emotional' Detroit shoot

The film marked Soderbergh's return to the Motor City after he filmed portions of his 1998 film "Out of Sight" in the area.

In addition to Detroit, "No Sudden Move" was shot in Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck, Pontiac and Bruce Township, with locations that included Rosedale Park, Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the Michigan Building, the Detroit Club, the Park Shelton Hotel, Wayne State University and Café Roma.

The production used a crew of approximately 260 employees, 180 of which were local hires.

"No Sudden Move" was the most high-profile movie to shoot in the area since the plug was pulled on the state’s film incentive program in 2015.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama