Review: Performance-led 'Summer of Soul' finds its groove

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The music is the star of "Summer of Soul," and there's plenty of it to go around: vintage performance footage of Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, David Ruffin, the Edwin Hawkins Singers, B.B. King, Pops Staples and the Staples Singers, the 5th Dimension, the Chambers Brothers and more.

They were all apart of the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969. Never heard of it? Well, that's part of the story, too, as "Summer of Soul" questions who gets to tell history and how it's told, while unearthing footage that was buried in a basement for nearly 50 years and showing it off to the world.

If he wasn't already "Summer of Soul's" director, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the Roots drummer and bandleader, would definitely be a talking head in the film. He's our current go-to pop culture music historian, so it makes perfect sense that he would be the one shepherding this footage to the masses. If not him, who else?

Thompson sets the table by addressing the social and political climate in 1969, a changing America coming out of a tumultuous decade of racial strife. Against this backdrop, a six-week music festival is held in Mt. Morris Park, in the center of Harlem, featuring an astonishing lineup of talent. He talks to attendees, historians and the performers themselves about their memories of the festival, which one dubs "the ultimate Black BBQ."

So why was the footage buried? Producers shopped it around but no one was apparently interested, so the festival quietly faded into obscurity. "Summer of Soul" resurrects it, and it's a towering monument to the acts of the day. But clearly there's much more footage where this comes from, so what happens to that?

Other questions linger: a report in the film mentions this was the third Harlem Music Festival. What happened at the first two, and was there a fourth? And did Chris Rock really show up to toss out one soundbite about Stevie Wonder? As a historical document, "Summer of Soul" is stunning; as a documentary, it has some bumps. But the music is always there to take you home.

'Summer of Soul'

GRADE: B

Rated PG-13: for some disturbing images, smoking and brief drug material

Running time: 117 minutes

In theaters and on Hulu