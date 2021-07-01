Review: 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' offers more of the same

Michael Ordoña

Los Angeles Times

The new entry in the animated "Boss Baby" franchise feels like an example of growth, while crawling on a treadmill.

"The Boss Baby: Family Business" picks up with the first movie's narrator, Tim, now grown up (voiced by James Marsden) and married to a high-achieving Carol (Eva Longoria). Tim's an energetic, imaginative stay-at-home dad raising too-serious Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt) and infant Tina (Amy Sedaris), whom we learned at the end of the first film is a Boss Baby. For the uninitiated, that means Tina, as Tim's brother Ted (Alec Baldwin) did as an infant, has adult intelligence and speaking ability due to a "Secret Baby Formula" from Baby Corp.

Grown Tim and Ted have become estranged despite the closeness established in their first adventure. Tina declares that in order to fulfill her mission from Baby Corp. she must reunite the brothers and turn them back into their younger selves to infiltrate Tabitha's school. The school's founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), may be up to no good.

From there, the story and emotional beats pretty much fall into place as dusty old grownups would expect. Younger kids may be sufficiently distracted by the slapstick and a few new memorable characters.

For grownups, there may be a few obstacles to enjoyment, starting with the oppressive use of score, blaring at viewers to "Have fun, have fun damn it!" at many a turn. Many, many a turn.

The film feels overstuffed: Too many threads, too many relationship crises headed for neat resolutions that we (including kids, likely) anticipate. It clicks into its slot as the next cog in the "Boss Baby" machine (movies, TV show, shorts, etc.); it's more of the same, for better or worse.

'Boss Baby: Family Business'

GRADE: C+

Rated PG: for rude humor, mild language and some action

Running time: 105 minutes

In theaters and on Peacock