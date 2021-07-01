Review: 'Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation' captivates

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

The intimacy may be the most surprising thing about “Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation.”

While it’s a documentary that tracks the long relationship between the writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams, the film also recalls a time when writers were commonly guests on TV talk shows and when TV talk shows sometimes delved deep.

Interviewers like David Frost and Dick Cavett ask questions about sex lives, about romance versus friendship, about artistic motivations, and in separate interviews Capote and especially Williams are forthcoming about their insecurities, fears and jealousies. They are open in a way that seems downright innocent to modern eyes.

Linking Capote and Williams is no stretch, although their influence and works were quite different. Both gained fame — Williams as a playwright, Capote as a prose writer — in the wake of World War II. They were both well-mannered Southerners and they were both openly homosexual (the term gay hadn’t emerged back then). And they each burned brightest in the '50s and early '60s before essentially burning out.

Director Lisa Immordino Vreeland uses interviews, photos and footage to successfully flesh them out, but she also has actors Jim Parsons (Capote) and Zachary Quinto (Williams) read from correspondence and scattered writings, establishing a kind of dialogue between the two. In later years their relationship became testy and Capote in particular degenerated into “a person who’s famous for being famous.”

But Capote pretty much invented the nonfiction novel with “In Cold Blood” in 1965. And Williams remains one of America’s most impassioned and vulnerable playwrights. “Truman & Tennessee” can only touch upon their influence, but it rightly shines a light on their shared ground while capturing an openness that’s both surprising and endearing.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation'

GRADE: B

Not rated

Running time: 86 minutes

At Detroit Film Theater's Virtual Cinema (tickets available here)