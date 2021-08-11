'Labyrinth Celebration' at Redford Theatre features masquerade, singalong

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

“Labyrinth” comes to the Redford Theatre this weekend with “Labyrinth Celebration,” an epic event featuring a masquerade ball, a David Bowie cover band and a singalong film screening. The two-evening affair is a production with the Goblin King Players, a theater group that specializes in bringing classic films to life.

“When you watch a movie that connects you to a simpler time in your life and your childhood, it’s like a time machine. It just takes you back there,” said Kristina Lakey, owner and director of the Goblin King Players.

The 1986 cult classic stars a young Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a 16-year-old who must rescue her baby brother at the center of a labyrinth after wishing him away to Jareth, the Goblin King, played by Bowie. The film, directed by Jim Henson, also features a cast of puppets Sarah meets along her adventure.

“It’s a story about a girl who has this fantasy, and it’s something that’s really relatable for people,” Lakey said.

The film features an elaborate masquerade sequence, full of big, dramatic ballgowns and ornate masks, that the event aims to replicate at the start of the evening. Guests are encouraged to attend in formal (family-friendly) celebration attire or as their favorite “Labyrinth” character and will have the opportunity to enter a costume contest.

The ball will take place throughout the theater’s lobbies and on stage, which will be decorated exactly from the movie, Lakey said. Serious Moonlight – Bowie Tribute will perform the film’s soundtrack, led by lead singer Dan Gerics in a screen-accurate replica costume of the Goblin King. Guests will also have the opportunity to take photos with Gerics, who Lakey said is a dead ringer for Bowie’s character.

“It’s sort of every kid’s fantasy who grew up in the 80s and 90s,” Lakey said. “The whole event is just trying to be inside that masquerade scene.”

The Goblin Kings aim to make “Labyrinth Celebration” an annual event at the Redford.

While a cult classic, Lakey said anybody is invited, whether they have a costume or not.

“It’s definitely for fans of the movie,” she said. “It’s also for fans of David Bowie and fans of fantasy film.”

'Labyrinth Celebration'

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Redford Theatre

17360 Lahser Road, Detroit

Tickets are $20 and available at www.redfordtheatre.com; concessions are cash only