'Respect' opens at No. 4 at box office, earns high marks from moviegoers

The Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" opened at No. 4 at the North American box office this weekend, earning an estimated $8.8 million in its debut frame, according to reports.

That's on par with pre-release box office projections for the movie, which stars Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul in a role hand-picked by the Detroit icon prior to her 2018 death.

"Respect" is earning the respect of theatergoers, racking up an A grade from CinemaScore, which measures audience reaction.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a 63% "Fresh" score from critics and a 94% score from audiences.

The film made 63% of its gross from Midwest and East coast audiences, Deadline reports. Ticketbuyers were 48% African American and 66% female and 86% over 25, according to Gitesh Pandya of boxofficeguru.com.

The video game action-comedy "Free Guy," starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, was the weekend's No. 1 film with an estimated $28.4 million.

The horror sequel "Don't Breathe 2," the sequel to the Detroit-set "Don't Breathe," opened at No. 2 with $10.6 million.

"Jungle Cruise," in its third frame, edged out "Respect" with an estimated $9 million.

Last week's No. 1 movie, "The Suicide Squad," fell 70% in its second weekend to $7.75 million and a No. 5 finish.

