Chevy Chase headed to Detroit for 'Christmas Vacation' screening

Chevy Chase will be spending part of his Christmas vacation in Detroit.

The comedy legend will appear at Detroit's Masonic Temple on Dec. 9 for a screening of his 1989 holiday classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and will participate in a Q&A session following the film, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the event go on sale at noon on Friday. Pre-sale tickets go on sale through Axs.com at noon on Wednesday. Proof of vaccination is required for the event.

VIP tickets will also be available and may include a photo-op with Chase, although those details are COVID-dependent and are still being hammered out. "Depending on the state of the pandemic, CDC recommendations and in consideration of both artist and public health, this may be substituted with another exclusive benefit of equivalent value, to be determined," reads a message on the event's website.

"Christmas Vacation" follows family man Clark Griswold's (Chase) attempts to have a great Christmas with his family, despite all of his attempts falling short. It hit theaters in December 1989 and grossed $73.5 million at the North American box office, and over the years — thanks in large part to repeated showings on cable TV — it has become a Christmas favorite for audiences.

The Masonic Temple event is part of a touring series of "Christmas Vacation" special screenings with Chase; there are also events planned in Atlanta and outside Boston.

Ticket prices for the Masonic event have not yet been announced, but tickets for the Atlanta event rage from $45-$75.

