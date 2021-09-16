Review: 'Blue Bayou' drowns important issue in emotional excess

Adam Graham

The well-intentioned but emotionally overwrought "Blue Bayou" takes an underexplored issue — the deportation of immigrant adoptees — and lays the melodrama on so thick that it's suffocating to the senses.

Justin Chon writes, directs and stars in this Louisiana-set drama as Antonio LeBlanc, an adopted Korean-American tattoo artist scraping to get by. His wife, Kathy (Alicia Vikander) has a baby on the way, and he's stepdad to her young daughter, Jesse (Sydney Kowalske). Antonio is trying to get his life together but he's got a criminal record from two prior felonies for stealing motorcycles; when he tries to get a job as a mechanic, he gets the door slammed in his face.

Antonio is continually harassed by local police, namely Ace (Mark O'Brien) — it doesn't help that Ace is Jesse's father — and his bully partner, Denny (the always transfixing Emory Cohen). An altercation with the officers leads to Antonio's arrest, and it's revealed that Antonio doesn't have the proper naturalization papers on file, and he suddenly faces deportation by ICE.

Chon gives an honest, vulnerable performance at the film's center — his scenes with Kowalske are especially sweet — but his direction favors pretty shots of suspension bridges lit against magic hour skies over narrative continuity and drive. A climactic scene at an airport gate, meanwhile, heaps on so much storytelling at once that it becomes a parody of airports-in-movies clichés.

There's a scene earlier in the film where Vikander's character, who had previously displayed no musical ability whatsoever, sings a flawless, moving rendition of Roy Orbison's "Blue Bayou" at an outdoor cookout. Where did that come from? Like too much of "Blue Bayou," it's a nice idea, but is better in concept than execution.

'Blue Bayou'

GRADE: C

Rated R: for language throughout and some violence

Running time: 112 minutes

In theaters