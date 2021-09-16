Review: Eastwood unconvincing in thinly stretched 'Cry Macho'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Clint Eastwood doesn't cry in "Cry Macho." The 91-year-old screen icon, as much of an American institution as baseball or apple pie, does let his guard down, riffing at one point about the emptiness of machismo and its spiritual dead ends. But crying, as in actual tears? Not in your lifetime, pal.

Eastwood's grit is still intact but here it's in service of a so-so story full of unearned emotions. He plays former rodeo star turned rancher Mike Milo, who treks down to Mexico to retrieve the son of his ex-employer to bring him back to Texas. This requires him to navigate treacherous situations and evade Federales, and it requires audiences to suspend disbelief while this old-timer, tough though he may be — he is still Eastwood, after all — makes it all look so damn easy.

That easiness extends behind the camera, as Eastwood also directs, and "Cry Macho" — based on a 1975 novel — has the laid-back look and feel of a classic Western. It also has a softness at its center that makes it almost gooey. It's an inter-generational fable where lessons are taught, learned and passed along in such a routine, transactional fashion that they're all but forgotten once the end credits roll.

It's the late 1970s and Mike, doing the bidding of Howard Polk (Dwight Yoakam), goes south of the border to pick up Howard's son Rafael (Eduardo Minett) from his "nutcase" mother, Leta (Fernanda Urrejola). After throwing herself at him in one of the year's more unconvincing scenes — Mike may have once been a ladies man but those days are long behind him, or so you'd think — she informs him that her troubled son, whom she describes as the devil incarnate, will never be found.

It takes Mike about five minutes to track him down at the local cockfights, and Rafael is anything but hardened. The baby-faced teenager looks like he's never spent a night on the street, and whether his mother was lying about him or if Minett was poorly casted is unclear. Either way, Rafael's a sweet kid and Mike and him are forced into grandfather-grandson bonding rituals and a few light, non-threatening scuffles along the way. When Mike is forced to throw a punch, Rafael remarks, "pretty quick for an old man!" and even that loose descriptor is a major stretch of the definition of "pretty quick."

Rafael has a rooster named Macho that he carries with him that helps them fell the bad guys that are on their trail; yes, the bad guys in "Cry Macho" are so hapless they can be distracted by roosters. And so it goes. On the pair's way back to the States, they hole up in a border town where Mike strikes up a romance with a local cantina owner, Marta (Natalia Traven). They're separated by decades, sure, but in Eastwood's world, he's still the man. He's macho to a fault.

'Cry Macho'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for language and thematic elements

Running time: 104 minutes

In theaters and on HBO Max