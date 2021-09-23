Insane Clown Posse's fight with FBI detailed in 'United States of Insanity'

The Insane Clown Posse's fight against the FBI is detailed in a new film, "The United States of Insanity."

A trailer for the documentary debuted online on Thursday. The film is due to premiere at next week's Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas ahead of a theatrical release on Oct. 26.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez, the team behind 2012's "Burn," which looked at firefighters in Detroit.

The doc centers on ICP's 2014 lawsuit against the FBI, which had designated the Detroit rap group's fans, known as Juggalos, as a gang in documents in 2011.

ICP staged a march on Washington, D.C. rallying against the designation in 2017.

"The United States of Insanity" will be released by Strike Back Studios, an indie distributor which was launched last year.

A handful of local theaters show a one-time running of the film at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, including AMC and Emagine Theaters across Metro Detroit.

In August, ICP announced plans to stage a farewell tour, citing frontman Violent J's recent health issues.

The horror-rap duo is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the group's 16th studio album, "Yum Yum Bedlam," is slated to come out later this year.

