Netflix star is gamblers' favorite to become the first Black 007

Bloomberg

Rege-Jean Page, the star of Netflix Inc.'s "Bridgerton," is gamblers' current favorite to be the next James Bond, which would give the franchise its first Black person in the lead role.

London-based betting platform William Hill has the 31-year-old Page at 5-2 odds to star in the 26th Bond movie, ahead of fellow British actors Tom Hardy, 44, and James Norton, 36, at 3-1. Another much-discussed actor of color, Idris Elba, 49, is at 8-1.

Page gained prominence after starring as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's 2020 period drama "Bridgerton." The actor, who won't be returning for the show's second season, has other big projects in the works. Page will star in a Netflix heist movie and has the lead in a remake of "The Saint" from ViacomCBS Inc.'s Paramount Pictures. Roger Moore, who went on to play 007, starred in the original version.

The current Bond, Daniel Craig, 53, is making his fifth and last appearance as the world's most famous spy in "No Time to Die." The film, released this week in the U.K., comes out Oct. 8 in the U.S.

Eon Productions Ltd., the producer of the Bond franchise, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon.com Inc.'s agreed acquisition of movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which distributes the 007 movies in the U.S., is being reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. agreed in September to sell the non-U.S. assets of William Hill to 888 Holdings.