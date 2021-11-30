Channing Tatum returns to the pole for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance′

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Channing Tatum is prepared to take it all off again.

The 41-year-old actor will reprise his role as stripper Mike Lane for the third “Magic Mike” movie, he announced Monday.

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” he tweeted with a photo of the credit page for the script.

Reid Carolin, who penned the screenplays for the first two “Magic Mike” films, is returning to write and Steven Soderbergh will be in the director’s chair.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will air exclusively on HBO Max.

No plot has been revealed for the third flick, but the original premise was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida before he made it to Hollywood.

The first two movies earned almost $300 million at the global box office and have been spun off into a live stage show playing in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

HBO Max is also set to roll out an unscripted competition series, “Finding Magic Mike,” next month. “Ten regular guys who have ‘lost their magic’ are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls – and more – as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike,” according to the logline.