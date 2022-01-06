'The 355' review: Female-driven spy story comes up short

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A doomsday device is in danger of falling into the wrong hands — are there ever correct hands for a doomsday device? — and an international squad of female spies is out to save the world from eminent destruction. Call them the Spies Girls.

That's what they might be called in a film with a little more levity than "The 355," an action-packed but stiff spy story that gets the big showy set pieces right but doesn't invest enough in its characters. Yes, they can wield big guns and hack into any system just like the James Bonds and Ethan Hunts of the world. But by the end of the film, you'll have trouble remembering their names.