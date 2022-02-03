'Moonfall' review: A movie so bad it ruins the moon

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

There are no signs of intelligent life in "Moonfall," a preposterous disaster movie that casts the moon — as in the actual moon in the sky, the one man landed on in 1969 — in the role of the villain.

"Oh (expletive), the moon is rising!" That tasty nugget of dialogue comes near the climax of the film, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. There are so many more deliciously bad lines to chew on, many of them delivered by a completely checked-out Halle Berry, who serves them up with the same inflection she might dictate a lunch order.