Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake hits Disney+ in March

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

The Jets and the Sharks are coming to Disney+.

Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” will hit the streaming service on March 2, the mouse house announced Wednesday.

The movie musical, starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as lovers Maria and Tony, is coming off seven Oscar nominations this week, including best picture, best director and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita.

Set on Manhattan’s West Side, the film also stars David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera and Rita Moreno, who returns as Valentina after playing Anita in the 1961 “West Side Story” film.

The remake of the classic was met with critical acclaim, although the box office numbers were deflated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC’s one-hour special called “Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20″ is already streaming on Disney+.