'Brighton 4th' review: Wrestling, literally, with life's hardships

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

Rich, intimate and revealing, “Brighton 4th” offers a peek into a very specific corner of America, the community of legal and illegal Georgians who inhabit the Brighton Beach area of Brooklyn.

The film follows a former wrestling champion, Khaki (former wrestling champion Levan Tedaishvili), as he leaves Georgia to visit his son, Soso (Giorgi Tabidze), there. Khaki thinks Soso is thriving in medical school.

As it turns out, though, Soso has racked up $14,000 in gambling debts to a local mobster.

Kids, it’s always something. Still, Khaki doesn’t register displeasure. He’s Georgian; disappointment is second nature to him.

Soso lives in a run-down boarding house populated by a gregarious group of Georgian expatriates. Nightly gatherings around a dining room table inevitably end in drunken songs from the old country.

Khaki amiably goes on local adventures — dancing with seniors at a rest home, helping Soso deliver furniture (his actual job), even signing on as muscle to shake down a bad guy. But it’s the nature of this film that the bad guy isn’t so bad and he eventually joins the drunken singing around the dining room table.

Still, the money Soso owes is due. To fix everything Soso does some more gambling (he loses) and gets beaten up. Again, kids.

This literally leaves Khaki wrestling with his child’s future.

Director Levan Koguashvili obviously feels these people. Khaki is a warm bear of a man, resigned in the Georgian way but also loving and fair. All the eccentrics at the boarding house, noisy as they can be, are good souls trying to get by. Even Soso, sad sack loser that he is, is basically a nice guy.

The film ends with a couple of extraordinary scenes laid out in a very ordinary way, which only makes them more stunning. As a film of family and community, “Brighton 4th” brims with heart.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'Brighton 4th'

GRADE: B+

Not rated

Running time: 90 minutes

At the Detroit Film Theatre