'Death on the Nile' review: A murder, a mystery, a mustache
Kenneth Branagh stars in and directs this follow-up to 2017's smash hit 'Murder on the Orient Express.'
Adam Graham
Detroit News Film Critic
Four years and several cycles of a global pandemic ago, the Agatha Christie adaptation "Murder on the Orient Express" was a smash hit in theaters, an old-school murder mystery starring a dizzying cast of A-listers, all of whom were suspects as the great detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) figured out whodunnit.