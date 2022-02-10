'Marry Me' review: Leave this romantic comedy at the altar

Following her quickie 2004 Vegas marriage (which was annulled just as quickly), Britney Spears used to make a joke to her audiences in concert. "There are a lot of cute guys in this audience," she would say. "I might marry one of you!"

That never happened, but what if it did? That's the premise, in a nutshell, of the middling romantic comedy "Marry Me," which trades on the fantasy of a superstar celebrity falling for an average, everyday Joe, but never finds much to say about modern fame or even love. It's territory that was better handled more than 20 years ago by "Notting Hill," and even Britney's self-deprecating take had a better sense of humor about the setup's absurdity.