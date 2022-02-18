MOVIES

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' review: You cannot cancel Leatherface

Latest chapter of the horror franchise pits Leatherface and his chainsaw against a group of twentysomethings. Guess who wins?

Adam Graham
Detroit News Film Critic

Generation Z gets the Leatherface treatment in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," a bloody, tongue-in-cheek entry in the long-running horror franchise.

A group of idealistic young twentysomethings pull up to a Texas ghost town with big dreams of turning it into an urban utopia. There's just one problem: the town happens to be home to a certain chainsaw wielding maniac, and he doesn't share the youngsters' vision of Likes and lattes. He's not even on social media. Oh, the horror. 

