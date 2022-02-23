'Cyrano' review: Roxanne, Roxanne, he wants to be your man

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Peter Dinklage takes on a classic character in "Cyrano," a handsome but lukewarm adaptation of the Cyrano de Bergerac tale that never successfully sells its central love story, despite a decorated cast and a rich production.

The Cyrano story itself is more than a century old, and has been the basis for many a stage and screen retelling, including 1987's "Roxanne," starring Steve Martin as the man with all of the words but a nose that gets in the way, and the Gérard Depardieu-starring 1990 version.