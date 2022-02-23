'Studio 666' review: Foo Fighters horror comedy less than killer

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Like a jam session that goes on too long, Foo Fighters' rock 'n' roll horror-comedy "Studio 666" overstays its welcome.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates star as themselves, multi-platinum rock royalty looking to shake the dust off as they prepare to record their 10th album.

Their quest for inspiration leads them to a mansion in Encino with a slicey, dicey history: back in the early '90s, a lead singer went mad there and ended up murdering his bandmates in cold blood. But hey, have you heard the way the drums sound in the living room? It's better than any traditional studio!