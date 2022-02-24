Riz Ahmed and basketball royalty lead crop of Oscar-nominated Shorts
They may not be televised live, but the Oscar-nominated Shorts remain a favorite for passionate film fans everywhere.
Adam Graham
Detroit News Film Critic
A team of deaf football players in Maryland overcomes the odds in front of them, a young Kyrgyz woman is kidnapped from her home and forced into marriage, an animated robin raised by a family of mice learns an important lesson in differences: these stories of triumph, hardship and humor are a part of this year's batch of Oscar-nominated Short Films.