Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the voice of ‘Paddington’

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News

The U.S. isn’t the only country whose political leaders have graced movie and television screens.

Before he became the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a comedian and a television star.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” winner was also the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the hit 2014 live-action comedy film and its sequel.

Social media chatter erupted Sunday about Zelenskyy serving as the voice of the beloved children’s literature character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Paddington” producer StudioCanal confirmed on Monday that the 44-year-old creator and star “Servant of the People” is indeed the Ukrainian voice heard in 2014′s “Paddington” and its 2017 sequel “Paddington 2.”

Production of “Paddington 3″ is reportedly in the works, with actor Ben Whishaw attached to the project.

No word if Zelensky will revive his involvement, considering his new role as the Russian resistance leader.

Based on the bestselling series of children’s stories by British author Michael Bond, “Paddington” has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide and have been translated into over 40 languages.