Main Art Theatre preservation group to screen Wes Anderson film

Jason Krzysiak is on a mission to save the Main Art Theatre.

Along with his group, Friends of the Main Art, Krzysiak is working to preserve the long-standing three-screen movie house, which permanently closed its doors last June. The theater, at the corner of 11 Mile Rd. and Main St., was a downtown Royal Oak staple since it opened in 1941 and was a hotbed of independent cinema in Metro Detroit from the 1990s until its closing.

The building still stands, and as long as it hasn't been razed or turned into a Chipotle, Krzysiak still has hope it can be rescued.

"We've dedicated ourselves to doing everything we can to save this theater," says Krzysiak, 48, of Pleasant Ridge. "We need to rally around these places that bring us together."

Part of the rallying is a Thursday night benefit screening of Wes Anderson's 2014 comedy "The Grand Budapest Hotel," which will be held up the street from the Main Art at the Royal Oak Farmers Market. The free showing — donations are welcome through the screening's Eventbrite page — starts at 7 p.m., and guests are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite Wes Anderson characters.

Krzysiak says it's the first of several screenings the Friends of the Main Art, which was registered last year as a 501(c)(3), hopes to sponsor this year in Royal Oak.

Friends of the Main Art formed informally last summer as groups of cinemagoers routinely gathered underneath the theater's marquee to share stories and Main Art memories: the midnight screenings, "Blair Witch" mania in 1999, showings of "Parasite" in 2019, and so on.

At those gatherings, Krzysiak — an electrician at Ford who grew up in Macomb County — talked just a little bit louder than everybody else. That's how when the group was eventually crystallized, he became its leader.

Friends of the Main Art, which counts 1,700 members on its Facebook page, raised around $5,000 at a fundraiser last November at Bowlero Lanes & Lounge in Royal Oak.

Krzysiak has since been busy building relationships with Royal Oak business leaders, and the group has been a presence at city commission meetings and meetings for the Royal Oak Commission for the Arts. They've met with other business entities in the city and have stressed the importance of an independent film house in and for the community. "It enriches us in so many ways," Krzysiak says.

There hasn't been any progress with the property owner, A.F. Jonna Management & Development Co. of Bloomfield Township, and Krzysiak knows the group still faces an uphill battle.

"We understand the financial hurdles," says Krzysiak, "but that doesn't dissuade us from our goal."

Krzysiak, a father of three, remembers how he felt when Tiger Stadium was demolished, and doesn't want to relive that with another important institution.

"This one is important to me," says Krzysiak, who measured the walking distance to the theater from his home — 20 minutes, flat — before ultimately deciding to buy the house.

"I feel like, as a lesson to my children, if you care about these things, if you want to see places like the Main Art protected, you have to step up."

