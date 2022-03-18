Cinema Detroit hosting benefit screening of Ukrainian documentary

In "The Earth is Blue as an Orange," a Ukrainian family ponders the power of art, and cinema in particular, in a world ravaged by war.

Since the subject matter of the 2020 documentary is particularly topical at the current moment, Midtown's Cinema Detroit is hosting a screening of the film on Tuesday, in partnership with Detroit non-profit film hub Cinema Lamont, to help raise money for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The screening will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cinema Detroit. Tickets, $20, are available online and will benefit Razom, which provides relief and recovery for Ukrainians in need.

Razom, which means "together" in Ukrainian, was chosen because it is the preference of "The Earth is Blue as an Orange" writer and director Iryna Tsilyk, according to Cinema Detroit's programmer and co-founder, Paula Guthat.

Tsilyk premiered the documentary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and won the festival's Directing Award for World Cinema Documentary. The doc went on to earn awards and accolades from film fests around the globe.

Attendees at the screening will be required to provide proof of vaccination, and Cinema Detroit requires filmgoers to wear facemasks at all times, except when seated and eating or drinking.

