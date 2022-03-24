'The Lost City' review: Bullock, Tatum charm their way through the jungle

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Two big stars, lush greenery, cascading waterfalls: if you've seen "Romancing the Stone," "Six Days Seven Nights" or any number of jungle-set romantic comedy adventures, you already know the drill with "The Lost City."

But even if the beats are familiar, there's a daffy spirit about this throwback rom-com and enough chemistry between its leads to carry it over its rough patches.