'The Lost City' review: Bullock, Tatum charm their way through the jungle
Romantic comedy doesn't tread any new ground but finds chemistry between its two leads.
Adam Graham
Detroit News Film Critic
Two big stars, lush greenery, cascading waterfalls: if you've seen "Romancing the Stone," "Six Days Seven Nights" or any number of jungle-set romantic comedy adventures, you already know the drill with "The Lost City."
But even if the beats are familiar, there's a daffy spirit about this throwback rom-com and enough chemistry between its leads to carry it over its rough patches.