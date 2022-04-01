'The Bubble' review: Movie about troubled movie runs short on laughs

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The COVID-19 health crisis may one day yield a great film, but it's not "The Bubble," a tepid, unfunny, overlong inside-Hollywood comedy about making a movie during the global pandemic.

The "Bubble" of the title is the designated space in which a cluster of people can safely work and congregate. It also refers to the Hollywood bubble, and the level of treatment to which stars are accustomed and the pampering that goes along with it.

Judd Apatow, in his biggest misfire yet as a director (he also co-wrote the screenplay with "South Park's" Pam Brady), skewers that Hollywood bubble and the ego-tripping of actors and filmmakers. But simply calling it out doesn't make it funny or insightful, and there's little here to recommend to those outside of Hollywood's ruling class.

The pandemic is surging but the cast of "Cliff Beasts" is summonsed to England to film the sixth installment of the hugely popular and thoroughly dopey dinosaur franchise. They include Dustin Mulray (David Duchovny), Lauren Van Chance (Leslie Mann), Sean Knox (Keegan-Michael Key) and Carol Cobb ("Jumanji's" Karen Gillan), all of whom are kooky, self-obsessed or some kind of combination of the two. (To complicate matters further, Dustin and Lauren are on-again, off-again lovers with an adopted adult son together.)

They're joined by veteran actor Dieter Bravo (Pedro Pascal), who is enlisting in the series anew, and TikTokker Krystal Kris (Iris Apatow), sent to add some youth appeal to the series (and allow an excuse to break up the film with several TikTok sequences). Fred Armisen plays the film's director, and Kate McKinnon is the studio boss steering things forward from afar.

Predictably, the production immediately goes off the rails for any number of reasons including, yes, the pandemic. We get plenty of jokes about COVID protocols, quarantining, human contact and even washing groceries, which make the film seem like a period piece dated approximately 24 months ago.

The film within a film goes on and on, its own kind of in-joke about troubled franchise productions, while "The Bubble" itself aimlessly drags on. If ever Apatow made a film that could have crossed the finish line at a lean 88 minutes, this is it, but it overstays its welcome and balloons past the two-hour mark.

Bizarre choices (the use of a Miley Cyrus cover of "Heart of Glass" rather than the real thing, a cameo from Beck?) pile up as "The Bubble" marches onward with no real insight or direction. It's understandable why Apatow, faced with the shutdown of his industry, wanted to make something during his sudden downtime. But "The Bubble" already feels like an artifact from a time we'd rather forget.

'The Bubble'

GRADE: D

Rated R: for language throughout, sexual content, drug use and some violence

Running time: 127 minutes

On Netflix