'Everything Everywhere All at Once' review: A multiverse of madness

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A mind-exploding trip through comic book fantasia, Looney Tunes logic and the limitless possibilities of the human imagination, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is blockbuster filmmaking through an independent lens, an inspired piece of sheer lunacy that throws everything at the wall, topples the wall and then keeps throwing things at the wall behind that wall.

Not everything sticks, but that doesn't stop the filmmakers from giving it their all. There's nowhere it won't go, and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" pulls in everything from kung-fu lore to pro wrestling mythos to video games to music videos and films ranging from "The Matrix" to "Being John Malkovich" to "A Clockwork Orange" into its labyrinth of storytelling, whipping them all up into a swirling tornado of ideas and inspiration.

It's at once enthralling and exhausting, like having the Tasmanian Devil spin through your brain and leaving you to scoop up the remaining pieces. There's a lot of cleanup, but it's been a long time since a movie worked this hard to turn your head into mush, and that is its own kind of reward.

Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, a hard-working wife and mother who runs a southern California laundromat and lives in the flat upstairs with her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan, the child star of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," all grown up) and her daughter Joy (knockout Stephanie Hsu, a star in the making). Evelyn is overworked and stressed to the gills, she has a strained relationship with her daughter and her father Gong Gong (James Hong, a familiar face from films ranging from "Chinatown" to "Big Trouble in Little China") is due to visit for a New Year's celebration, so she hardly has time to notice that Waymond is trying to serve her with divorce papers.

During a crucial trip to the tax auditor (Jamie Lee Curtis, and boy is it a joy to see her in something other than a "Halloween" movie), everything becomes unglued. As in everything, meaning worlds, existence, and every fiber of the known universe. Waymond, who we've already seen leads something of a secret life, opens Evelyn up to the multi-verse, the notion of multiple realities existing at once within the known realm of time and space, a concept familiar to comic book audiences which has gained momentum in the popular conscience thanks to recent "Spider-Man" films.

From there, directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, fold reality inward and layer worlds upon worlds, bending the rules of life as we know them and tweaking the infinite possibilities of truth, fiction and unreality.

In these worlds, Evelyn is pitted against Jobu Tupaki (also Hsu) for control of the universe, and these worlds exist as bizarro, boundary-pushing dreamscapes where life is either slightly or radically altered. A world where Evelyn and Joy/Jobu are two rocks, living on the edge of a cliff, with googly eyes for peepers? Sure. A world where humans have hot dogs for fingers? Why not? Daniels, who made 2016's experimental farce "Swiss Army Man," which starred Daniel Radcliffe as a farting corpse, let their minds run wild, as "Everything Everywhere" becomes a visual cornucopia of weirdo creativity, astounding in its surrealist vision.

It's so untethered that it becomes somewhat tedious, but it eventually comes back around as it centers itself on themes of existentialism, nihilism, love and family, with a tense, loving, difficult mother-daughter relationship at its center. "Everything Everywhere" straddles the worlds of comedy, action, sci-fi and drama, and it uses the concept of an everything bagel to depict the blackness at the center of existence. Again, why not? It's a perfect encapsulation of the peak of human accomplishment as well as the frailty of life itself. Or maybe the movie is just so bananas that it seems right that an everything bagel is the true center of the universe.

Whatever it is, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a remarkable achievement, as well as a celebration of the talents of Michelle Yeoh, who somehow keeps everything from spinning off into outer space. This is a fun, funny, wild triumph of originality, which is destined to be a cult hit but possibly something more: the state of movies is so often bemoaned as desolate and devoid of hope, but "Everything Everywhere" shows what's possible with the right injection of ingenuity, vision and freedom of thought. It's the everything bagel of movies.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

GRADE: B+

Rated R: for some violence, sexual material and language

Running time: 140 minutes

In theaters