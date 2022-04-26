'Top Gun 2' and 50 more Summer 2022 movies you need to know about
A guide to all the biggest blockbusters, indies and streaming titles flooding screens between May and August.
Adam Graham
Detroit News Film Critic
On the calendar summer is still a ways away, but at the movies summertime is ready to roll.
Next weekend's release of "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" marks the kickoff of the summer box office season, the first true summer movie season in three years, after 2020 was wiped out entirely and 2021 was hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.