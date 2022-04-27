‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie shares first-look image, release date

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. released a first-look image of Margot Robbie starring as the titular Mattel doll in “Barbie” and announced the film will arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.

The new photo, which was unveiled Tuesday, shows Robbie in character, smiling in the driver’s seat of a pink convertible.

Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the movie, which is directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig.

Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae and Emma Mackey also appear in the movie’s star-studded cast.

In addition to her leading role, the Australian-born Robbie is a producer on “Barbie.”

The film marks the latest collaboration between Warner Bros. and Robbie, who portrays Harley Quinn in the studio’s DC Comics Films and played Jane in 2016′s “Tarzan.”

Robbie is a two-time Oscar nominee for the dramas “I, Tanya” and “Bombshell.”