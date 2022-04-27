‘The Batman’ sequel starring Robert Pattinson is in development

Peter Sblendorio

He’s coming back with a vengeance.

Robert Pattinson will return as the titular superhero in a sequel to “The Batman.”

The new movie was announced Tuesday by director Matt Reeves at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, but the filmmaker didn’t reveal further details, according to Variety.

The announcement comes less than two months after “The Batman” premiered to rave reviews. It’s grossed more than $750 million worldwide, including more than $360 million in North America.

“The Batman” is the first film to star Pattison as the Dark Knight, and it features a cast that also includes Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano.

It follows Batman as he attempts to solve clues left by the villainous Riddler, who targets corrupt politicians in Gotham City.

The development of a sequel film was one of several major announcements made by Warner Bros. on Tuesday. The studio also shared a first-look photo of Margot Robbie starring in “Barbie,” and announced that film will arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.

A release date for “The Batman” sequel has not been revealed.