After a decade off, Sam Raimi finds his multiverse of happiness

After wrapping "Oz the Great and Powerful" in 2013, Sam Raimi needed a refresh.

"I felt that I wasn't approaching things in a new enough way, and I was afraid of boring the audience. And I felt I had to go back to school, so to speak," says the Royal Oak-born director, who kicked off his 40-plus year career with the inventively demented "The Evil Dead" in 1981 and essentially ushered in the modern superhero era with "Spider-Man" in 2002.