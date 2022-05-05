'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' review: Strange currencies

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been a showcase for directors. You realize that amid the whiz-bang-pop of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" when, late in the film, it suddenly becomes a Sam Raimi movie.

Up until that point, the distinctive director — who ushered in the modern superhero movie era with his "Spider-Man" trilogy — struggles to put his stamp on the sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange" and the 28th film overall in the ever-expansive Marvel playground. And then a zombie Doctor Strange shows up and you're suddenly reminded of the flesh and blood — and vision! — behind the camera, which so often in these movies takes a backseat to assembly line-like production, light comic tonality and the business of worldbuilding designed to lead into the next project, the next project after that and so on.