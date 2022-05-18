Emagine theaters offering teachers, staff free movie tickets

The Detroit News

Metro Detroit schoolteachers will be able to check out "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Top Gun: Maverick" and a host of other movies for free this summer, courtesy of Emagine Theaters.

Emagine, which operates 13 theaters in Michigan, is offering free tickets for schoolteachers and other school employees, a spokesperson for the theater chain announced Wednesday.

There are catches: the six-week program is good on Wednesdays for movies before 5 p.m., and runs June 15-July 22.

Teachers and other school staffers are allowed one free ticket to any film in that period as long as they show a valid work identification card.

The program will be available at Emagine Royal Oak, Emagine Macomb, Emagine Novi, Emagne Palladium, The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine, Emagine Rochester Hills, Emagine Canton, The Riviera Powered by Emagine, Emagine Woodhaven, Emagine Saline, Emagine Hartland, Emagine Birch Run and Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, as well as Emagine Theaters in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Minnesota.

Movies that will be open during the program include "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Lightyear," "Jurassic World Dominion," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "Where the Crawdads Sing" and more.

The movie is on Emagine; the popcorn, however, will still cost regular prices.