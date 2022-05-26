'The Bob's Burgers Movie' review: Small pleasures, big screen

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Like a well-seasoned patty cooked just right, "The Bob's Burgers Movie" satisfies.

The film version of the animated sitcom, which has been running on Fox for 12 seasons, is full of the kind of warm, quirky family humor the show has doled out over the course of nearly 250 episodes. For fans, it's like a triple helping of a comfortable meal. For non-fans, it's a sample platter of what they've been missing out on all along.

The Belcher family — Bob and Linda, along with their kiddos Tina, Gene and Louise — are fretting about the things they fret about: money, boys, self-confidence, the usual. When a massive sinkhole opens up in front of their downtown restaurant, they're put in a pickle, and they risk losing their restaurant if they can't find a way to get customers in the door and, in turn, money in their pockets to pay the bank.

Turns out inside that sinkhole there are the skeletal remains of a vanquished carnie, Cotton Candy Dan, which kicks off a bizarre murder mystery that involves the Belcher's landlords, the Fischoeders (sound it out: that's fish-odors), who also run the nearby wharf and amusement park.

The voice cast includes Kevin Kline, Zach Galifianakis, Jenny Slate, Aziz Ansari, David Wain and Gary Cole, along with H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman and Kristen Schaal, who voice the Belchers.

There's at least one great musical number — start the Oscar campaign for the summer song now! — and one that grates, because you can't win them all, all the time. But for the most part, "The Bob's Burgers Movie" offers small pleasures in a big way.

'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

GRADE: B

Rated PG-13: for rude/suggestive material and language

Running time: 102 minutes

In theaters