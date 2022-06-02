'18 1/2' review: Paranoia, conspiracy in Watergate-adjacent dramadey

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The infamous 18-1/2 minute gap in the Watergate tapes is at the center of "18 1/2," a loose, fictionalized comic drama about the conspiratorial 1970s and the oddball characters making their way through the times.

A strong, confident lead performance from Willa Fitzgerald is upended when the film careens off the road midway through, never to recover. The film, co-written and directed by Dan Mirvish, is aiming for "Dick" more than it is "All the President's Men," but it still comes up well shy of its mark.

Fitzgerald (Amazon's "Reacher") plays Connie, a White House transcriber who comes across a copy of the missing recordings (which feature Bruce Campbell as the voice of Richard Nixon and Ted Raimi as General Al Haig). Instead of listening to them — the first of many times the film trades basic logic for fanciful plot-spinning — she tracks down a reporter, Paul (John Magaro) so they can listen to the tape together. Given the sensitive nature of the material, they decide to go undercover as a couple and travel to a seaside motel in St. Michaels, Maryland, where they can be anonymous.

Good luck with that. At the motel, they're greeted by a talky, eyepatch-wearing desk clerk (Richard Kind) who asks a few too many questions, as well as a political radical (Sullivan Jones) who, along with a pair of followers, is preaching about the dangers and nefarious intent of Wonder Bread.

Worst of all, they come across a swinging couple (Vondie Curtis Hall and Catherine Curtin) and are lured into their realm when the audio equipment in their room, wouldn't you know it, doesn't work. Whatever momentum, narrative or otherwise, the film had going for it is stopped dead by an extended scene where the couple goes on and on — well past the point of plausibility, even in the film's loopy, hazy version of reality — spinning tales as Connie and Paul attempt to borrow their reel-to-reel machine. It could be the movie's version of a joke that the passage goes on about 18 1/2 minutes too long.

From there, "18 1/2" can't regain its footing, and a romantic subplot between Connie and Paul fails to convince or produce sparks. "18 1/2" plays fast and loose with history, but what should have been a fun "what if?" instead asks another question: "why?"

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'18 1/2'

GRADE: C-

Rated PG-13: for some strong violence, language, and suggestive material

Running time: 88 minutes

In theaters