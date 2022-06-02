'Crimes of the Future' review: The flesh prince returns

Adam Graham

In 1983's "Videodrone," David Cronenberg hailed the arrival of "the new flesh." In "Crimes of the Future," the Canadian writer-director and baron of body horror's latest, a character celebrates "the new sex." And that sex is not sex. It's surgery.

In other words, the old guy's still got it. Nearing 80, Cronenberg ("Scanners," "The Fly," "Crash") is still playing with ideas of our bodies, our skin, and what our insides mean to the outside world. "Crimes of the Future," his first feature in eight years, is provocative, queasy, sometimes hilarious and often uneven. But no one will say it's not Cronenberg through and through.

One of the film's first images is of a child being smothered by his mother, so the faint of heart need not apply. The child had just been seen gnawing on a plastic garbage can, digesting it with the help of a white goo foaming from his mouth. His mother holds a pillow over his face until he stops kicking.

We're at some point in a vaguely defined future, we learn, where pain has all but disappeared and humans are evolving and developing new organs as a result. Saul Tenser (Cronenberg regular Viggo Mortensen) is a performance artist and somewhat of a superstar in the underground organ world, where his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) performs surgeries on him in front of large crowds gathered in dingy art spaces. She cuts him open with the use of a squishy brain-type organism that controls fleshy remote arms, and the gathered masses ooh and ahh as his new organs are exposed — sometimes tattooed! — and spill out for all to see.

Meanwhile, a pair of workers at the dusty offices of the National Organ Registry become obsessed with Saul's work, particularly Timlin (a breathy Kristen Stewart, dabbling in camp), who is turned on by Saul, and whispers to him about the whole surgery-sex connection. Elsewhere, there are plot threads involving an undercover vice officer (Welket Bungué), a pair of mysterious women (Tanaya Beatty and Nadia Litz) on the periphery of the art-surgery movement, and a plot thread involving the consumption of mysterious purple candy bars and their relation to our changing digestive systems.

None of it leads to an easy read, but Cronenberg is playing with ideas of desensitization, evolution, and what technology and the world are doing to our notions of humanity. Or maybe he's just going back to his roots and bringing his career a version of full circle; "Crimes of the Future" shares a title with his 1970 film, which was set in the then-far off future of 1997.

Have our crimes gotten worse since? In the current "Crimes," a character has his eyes and mouth sewn shut and his body is covered in human ears. Shut up and listen, he is saying. Cronenberg's message is obtuse and often hard to stomach, but he's still able to command our attention. We're all ears.

'Crimes of the Future'

GRADE: B-

Rated R: for strong disturbing violent content and grisly images, graphic nudity and some language

Running time: 107 minutes

In theaters