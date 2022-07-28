Review: 'DC League of Super-Pets' runs out of superpowers early

Adam Graham

As Krypto, Superman's furry sidekick in "DC League of Super-Pets," Dwayne Johnson is a lovable winner. He's the embodiment of man's best friend, all the more resonant since he's Superman's best friend. It's nice to know that at the end of a long day of crimefighting, Superman has a pal at home waiting for him, and that pal is Krypto.

But in "DC League of Super-Pets," he's stuck in a routine adventure. Sure it's got enough cute pet humor to keep the kids entertained for the duration of its running time. But "DC League of Super-Pets" bogs itself down with a bunch of subpar side characters and a boring villain who's trying to take over the world. Keep Krypto, consider sending the rest back to the pound.

Early on we see Krypto and Supes enjoying their days together. They go for walks (which are really flights, since both have the ability to fly), they play fetch with Krypto's Batman toy "Squeaky Bruce" and life is good. But Superman (voiced by John Krasinski) is getting ready to propose to Lois Lane, and Krypto, who's always been loyal and obedient to his best friend, fears getting left behind.

That's understandable and relatable, more so because Krypto is a superhero in his own right, and he still has insecurities and jealousies just like the rest of us. Rather than digging into that story, "Super-Pets" introduces a rag-tag group of sidekicks — Kevin Hart as Ace, a sweet but gruff Boxer hound set back to the pound; Vanessa Bayer as PB, a potbellied pig; Natasha Lyonne as Merton, a turtle; and Kate McKinnon as Lulu, a hairless guinea pig, hellbent on ruling the world — who take "League of Super-Pets" to fairly predictable superhero storyline territory, mixing in some self-aware jokes here and there to appease today's meta-humor requirements.

It's fine, and the pets eventually get paired with Justice League counterparts; Hart's Ace to Batman (voiced by Keanu Reeves), Bayer's pig to Wonder Woman (Jameela Jamil), and so on. But the sweet, small story of Superman and his dog is lost in the shuffle as "Super-Pets" increasingly leans on a chaotic storyline and animation to match. The bigger it gets, the more it becomes run of the mill.

Director and co-writer Jared Stern had potential here to tap into a rich story about pets and people and what both parties get out of their relationships, but that wouldn't have delivered the required razzle-dazzle of an animated arm to the DC universe. At its base, "League of Super-Pets" plays with the notion that pets can be superheroes too, and it throws in a bunch of familiar faces that are necessary for world-building and franchising reasons. It checks the boxes. There's just nothing super about it.

'DC League of Super-Pets'

GRADE: C+

Rated PG: for action, mild violence, language and rude humor

Running time: 105 minutes

In theaters