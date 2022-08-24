'Three Thousand Years of Longing' review: Genie story short on wishes

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

In "Three Thousand Years of Longing," an ambitious and inventive yet ultimately inert fantasy epic from "Mad Max" mastermind George Miller, a storyteller gets lost in his own yarn.

That goes for both the Djinn at the center of the film, played by an elf-eared Idris Elba, and for Miller himself. Neither of them are able to fix their focus and get to the good parts, and "Three Thousand Years of Longing" ends up feeling like an endless wait for something to happen.

Tilda Swinton plays Alithea, a narratologist (she studies storytelling for a living) attending a work conference in Istanbul, who awakens an ancient Djinn (Elba) in her hotel room after finding an old bottle in the backroom of a backroom of a Turkish bazaar.

This Djinn, who is the size of her entire hotel room, offers her the standard three wishes, with a handful of caveats: she can't wish for more wishes, world peace is not an option, etc. She's heard enough of cautionary tales in her line of work to know there's always a catch, and Miller wouldn't be here in the first place if we were in store for a standard wish-granting fairy tale.

So rather than conjuring up goods or wealth, the Djinn tells Alithea his story — the long version, as it were, which is where the movie gets its title.

Turns out the Djinn has been confined to his bottle for centuries, a prisoner of a curse, doomed to spend a near-eternity waiting for his opportunity to get out. He did time at the bottom of the sea and later underneath a stone in a royal palace. Love stories and power struggles, he's seem them all, and few details are spared as he recounts his story to Alithea, who is fully along for the ride.

If only it were that easy. As someone who is in the business of storytelling, Alithea should know every story needs an editor, and this one is no exception.

The meat here is in the flashbacks, and Miller — working from the short story "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" by A.S. Byatt — spins lovely, richly detailed visuals from the Djinn's journey. The problem is the story's momentum, and every time it looks ready to inch forward, it once again reaches back. We need to care about the characters in the present to be invested in the story of the past, and Miller takes the audience's interest for granted.

Perhaps he has bigger fish to fry. The 77-year-old visionary is already at work on "Furiosa," his prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," so maybe "Three Thousand Years of Longing" is merely a palate cleanser between desert epics. As such, it's a floaty head-trip with some keen ideas. But its potential is never fully realized, and it comes off like a wish gone ungranted.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'Three Thousand Years of Longing'

GRADE: C

Rated R: for some sexual content, graphic nudity and brief violence

Running time: 108 minutes

In theaters