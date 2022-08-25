'Funny Pages' review: Underground comics tale as filthy as its subject

Adam Graham

A young artist tries breaking into the world of underground comics through the backdoor, or maybe even the sewer, in "Funny Pages," a seedy, unnervingly raw coming-of-age story about cred, authenticity and the merit of those ideals.

In his feature length debut, writer-director Owen Kline — he's the son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates, so he knows a little something about having doors opened for him — displays an affinity for grit and realism that is so tangible the ink practically rubs off and stains your fingers.

18-year-old Robert (Daniel Zolghadri) is a New Jersey cartoonist who is looking to reject his middle class upbringing and break into the scrappy world of counterculture comics on his own uncompromising terms. He tells his parents (Josh Pais and Maria Dizzia) he has no interest in attending college and heads off to Trenton on his own, where he moves into a creepy, sweathouse basement den that looks like something out of "The Silence of the Lambs." It's undoubtedly gross but it allows Robert to feel like a real artist.

He takes a job working for a public defender (Marcia DeBonis) where he meets Wallace (Matthew Maher), an emotionally disturbed man who has an ongoing feud with a local pharmacist. But Wallace is a former artist himself, having once worked as a color separatist for a large comic house, which to Robert is like rubbing elbows with a rock star. He seeks mentorship from Wallace, who clearly isn't ready to give it, one of many misguided steps Robert takes in his quest for validation both for his work and his inner being.

Kline, who starred in "The Squid and the Whale" as an adolescent, shows a knack for realism in his characters: their hair is uncombed, their skin is blotchy, their acne is real. Nothing here is romanticized or idealized, and everything is covered in a thin layer of scuzz that is true to its subject and artistic themes.

The story veers into uncomfortable territory — the Wallace character is particularly unsettling — and gets away from itself toward the end, but Kline remains true to the spirit of those he's channeling. "Funny Pages" would program well alongside "Crumb" or "American Splendor," spiritually connected films about difficult personalities that weren't afraid to get a little dirty themselves.

